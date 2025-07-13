Bridging Delhi-Dehradun: Expressway to slash travel time to 2.5 hours, boost tourism and trade The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, nearing completion, will reduce travel time to 2.5 hours and boost tourism, trade, and regional connectivity.

New Delhi:

The long and often arduous journey between Delhi and Dehradun is set to become significantly smoother and quicker. The much-anticipated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is nearing completion, with work on the final phase progressing rapidly. Authorities expect the remaining construction to be wrapped up within the next two to three months, after which the expressway will be inaugurated and opened to the public.

Key features of the expressway

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, also known as National Highway 709B (NH-709B), is a major infrastructure project aimed at enhancing road connectivity between the national capital and Uttarakhand’s capital city. Here are some key facts about the project:

Total Length: 210 kilometres

210 kilometres Type: Six-lane expressway (expandable to 12 lanes in certain stretches)

Six-lane expressway (expandable to 12 lanes in certain stretches) Estimated Cost: Rs 13,000 crore

Rs 13,000 crore Route: Begins from Akshardham in Delhi, passes through Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), and culminates in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Begins from Akshardham in Delhi, passes through Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), and culminates in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Connectivity: Linked to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway for improved traffic distribution

Travel time cut by more than half

Currently, the journey from Delhi to Dehradun takes about 6.5 hours. Once the expressway becomes operational, this time will be slashed to just 2.5 hours, significantly improving convenience for commuters, tourists, and logistics operators.

Environmentally sensitive construction

A notable section of the expressway passes through the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a protected forest area known for its rich wildlife. To minimise ecological disruption, an elevated road is being constructed through the reserve to allow safe and unobstructed movement for wild animals. This sensitive and eco-friendly design is being hailed as a model for future infrastructure projects in wildlife zones.

Major benefits expected

Tourism Boost: Easier and faster access to popular destinations like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie is expected to attract more tourists and pilgrims.

Easier and faster access to popular destinations like Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Mussoorie is expected to attract more tourists and pilgrims. Economic Development: The expressway will act as a catalyst for regional development by enhancing the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting transportation, logistics, and trade sectors.

With the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway almost ready, the region is poised for a transformative change in connectivity, economy, and tourism. The project is being seen as a major step forward in India’s infrastructure growth story.