Bride, groom family disguise as patients, use ambulance to travel between Ghaziabad-Muzaffarnagar

Image Source : AP Ambulances carrying people in Uttar Pradesh amid lockdown.

Lockdown has proved to be the best solution in contain coronavirus cases across the world but the situation has also forced people to resort to risky solutions for some of their problems. One such incident has taken place in Uttar Pradesh where a family of nine including a newly-wed couple used an ambulance to return from Ghaziabad to Muzaffarnagar -- approx 80 km away -- amid lockdown. All of them disguised as patients used the medical emergency vehicle to travel between Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar's Khatauli.

The groom, bride and their seven family members are now quarantined at their home in Khatauli, cops informed. A case has been registered against the ambulance driver who allegedly brought the couple on Wednesday, the police added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage