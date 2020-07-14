West Bengal extends total lockdown in containment zones till July 19

Image Source : AP/FILE West Bengal extends total lockdown in containment zones to July 19

The West Bengal government on Tuesday extended total lockdown in the state's containment zones till July 19. Special attention will be paid to enforcement of lockdown in containment zones in Kolkata and five north Bengal urban hotspots. The government issued the order in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

According to a notification by the Home Department, the rigorous containment in these areas would be extended from July 15 to July 19. These zones are located in and around Kolkata, besides Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj and Siliguri.

Reportedly, all private as well as government offices will remain shut. Transport will be prohibited, and so will non-essential activities. Entry to and exit from containment zones will be monitored. Shopping malls and industries will remain closed.

As of Monday evening, 1,435 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from different districts of the state, pushing the infection tally to 31,448. The number of active cases currently stands at 11,279. The total number of fatalities in the state now stands at 956.

