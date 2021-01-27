Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after tractor rally violence on R-Day

Image Source : AP BREAKING: Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during tractor rally violence on R-Day

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday suspended over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi on January 26.

The national capital on Tuesday witnessed chaotic scenes when protesting farmers clashed with police at several places. The mob entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the capital after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and lob tear gas squibs.

Hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has filed as many as 22 FIRs against rioters and more than 25 farmer leaders in connection with Tuesday's violence in the national capital. The six of the nine leaders who are named in the police document are Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Buta Singh.

