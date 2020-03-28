Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
Telangana records its first coronavirus death; toll across country rises to 20

The dead person has been identified as a 74-year-old resident from Hyderabad

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2020 19:30 IST
Telangana on Saturday recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus. Six persons tested positive for the coronavirus in the state today, taking the overall state tally to 65. The dead person has been identified as a 74-year-old resident from Hyderabad.

The national count of coronavirus cases, meanwhile, rose to 909, including 20 deaths, as per the latest update from the Ministry

of Health and Family Welfare.

