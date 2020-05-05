Telangana extends lockdown till May 29

Image Source : PTI Telangana extended lockdown: Telangana has extended lockdown in the state till May 29, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced today

Telangana has extended lockdown in the state till May 29, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced today. According to the Union Ministry of Health, Telangana has reported at least 1,085 cases of the coronavirus so far. A total number of 29 people died of the infection while 585 recovered.

"The situation in the state capital, Hyderabad, and its neighboring districts, Rangareddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal district is very serious and there is no way we can take any chances," the chief minister said after a marathon meeting with his cabinet. Besides extending the lockdown, the state cabinet also discussed measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Centre government recently announced the extension of a countrywide lockdown till May 17 while it also announced certain relaxations.

Earlier today, the Telangana government promoted students of Classes I to Classes IX in all schools, including aided and private unaided, to the higher classes for the academic year 2020-21. The state government, however, is yet to take a decision on the annual examination of 10th standard, known as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage