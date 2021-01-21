Image Source : INDIA TV 5 dead in fire at Serum Institute's under construction unit in Pune, 'distressing', says Adar Poonawalla

BREAKING: At least five people have died at the major fire that engulfed a building at the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday. News agency PTI has confirmed the five deaths. Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer said he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives, and expressed condolences to the family members of the departed.

"We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

The building where the fire broke out is part of the under-construction site of the Serum facility and is one km from the Covishield manufacturing unit. Officials said there would be no loss of Covishield production due to the fire.

READ MORE: Serum Institute Fire: Covishield vaccine production won't be affected

Latest India News