BREAKING: Preserve bodies of all accused till December 9, orders Telangana High Court

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad Police, in an encounter, killed all four accused in veterinarian doctor's rape and murder.

The Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to preserve bodies of all four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian till 8 pm on December 9. The High Court's order came on a representation received in the office of the Chief Justice, requesting judicial intervention into the incident, alleging it was an extrajudicial killing.

The High Court directed that the video of the post-mortem in Compact Disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post-mortem of all the accused. The court directed the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagarto receive the CD or pen drive and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court by tomorrow evening.

We further direct that the dead bodies of the four deceased/accused/suspects who were killed in the encounter be preserved by the State till 8:00 PM on December 9," the High Court division bench said.

All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, police said.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body.