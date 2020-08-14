Image Source : PTI Supreme Court holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets

The Supreme Court has held Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets. The next hearing on sentence will be held on August 20.

The top court on August 5 had reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan defended his two alleged contemptuous tweets saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity and they did not obstruct administration of justice.

The contempt law carries a maximum jail term of six months.

On June 27, Prashant Bhushan accused four CJIs of "playing a role in the destruction of democracy".

On June 29, he accused the current CJI of "riding a Rs 50 lakh bike of a BJP leader" and keeping "SC in lockdown denying citizens their fundamental right to justice".

Mehak Maheshwari, a Gwalior-based lawyer, had filed a contempt petition against Prashant Bhushan which was converted into Suo Motu criminal contempt.

On July 22, the top court had issued a show cause notice to Bhushan after initiating the criminal contempt against him for his two tweets.

