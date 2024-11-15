PM Modi’s aircraft suffers technical snag at Deoghar airport, return to Delhi delayed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane suffered a technical snag on Friday, and it has to remain at Deoghar airport, causing some delay in his return to the national capital. What caused the technical snag in the aircraft carrying the Prime Minister is not yet known.

As part of the safety measure, the aircraft was grounded while technical teams worked to identify and resolve the issue.

It should be noted that PM Modi earlier in the day addressed two rallies in Jharkhand as part of celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, an occasion honouring tribal hero Birsa Munda. These events were organised just days ahead of the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 20.

In another development, the chopper of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was also in Jharkhand to attend election related events, was grounded for nearly two hours due to a lack of clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Rahul Gandhi's chopper was grounded barely 80 km away from Deoghar, in Jharkhand's Godda and helicopter remained grounded for 45 minutes awaiting clearance from the air traffic control, prompting the Congress to claim that the delay was deliberate to disrupt the campaign schedule of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.