Patna to remain under lockdown from July 10 to July 16

Bihar's capital city Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10-16, the District Magistrate ordered today. The announcement came with the state witnessing a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases being reported on a daily basis. Under this lockdown, Government offices and Public coroporations shall remain closed. All private and commercial establishments shall remain closed. However, ration, dairy, vegetables and meat shops shall remain open from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. All places of worship and religious gatherings shall also be closed.

As many as 385 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, raising the tally to 12,525, while the death toll reached 97 with a fresh fatality, the state health department said here.

Patna district has reported the highest number of 12 casualties, till date, followed by Darbhanga (7), Samastipur (6), Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran (five each).

All the 38 districts in the state are affected by the pandemic and Patna tops the list in terms of number of confirmed cases with a tally of 1,114, followed by Bhagalpur (643), Madhubani (536), Begusarai (528), Muzaffarpur (511), Siwan (509) and Munger (449).

