Delhi Police constable arrested on rape charges | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 20, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
A Delhi Police constable has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a minor girl.
Police said that the incident happened on Thursday following which the victim's family approached the New Usmanpur Police Station here.
The girl's family members, along with the local residents had gathered outside the police station and surrounded it to press for the accused constable's arrest.
Senior police officers have taken steps to dismiss the constable from service.
The police, however, did not provide any additional information related to the case.
Two, including a doctor dead, while four injured after an ambulance collides with a truck near DND toll plaza. The injured have been shifted to hospital.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused the previous governments of neglecting Bundelkhand, saying they had no interest in the development of the region.
Adityanath said the successive SP BSP and Congress governments showed no interest in the development of the Bundelkhand region, which has been facing utter neglect since the Independence.
"On the contrary, they cheated the residents. But with the BJP at the helm all the problems will now vanish," he said.
Delhi: BJP removes its Mehrauli district president, Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife Sarita Chaudhary, former South Delhi mayor at party's Delhi office.
