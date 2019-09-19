Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Extremely heavy rainfall on forecast in Mumbai today | Live Updates
Live now

Extremely heavy rainfall on forecast in Mumbai today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2019 6:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News September 19 2019

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News September 19-2019

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • September 19, 2019 6:49 AM (IST)

    IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai for today

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts. This indicates precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning.

    However, Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, but Raigad will continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also, an official said.

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTransport strike in Delhi today, many schools to remain closed Next StoryPM Modi, Trump to meet twice in US next week  