Extremely heavy rainfall on forecast in Mumbai today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts. This indicates precipitation of more than 204 mm in 24 hours starting Thursday morning.
However, Mumbai would receive heavy rainfall on Friday, but Raigad will continue to receive extremely heavy showers that day also, an official said.
Top News