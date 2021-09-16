Breaking News, September 16 | LIVE Updates.

Thursday, September 16, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2021 6:27 IST
Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Sep 16, 2021 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Stubble burning: UP withdraws 868 cases against farmers

    Stubble burning: UP withdraws 868 cases against farmers. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday has issued an order to withdraw 868 cases filed against farmers for stubble burning in different districts across the state.

  • Sep 16, 2021 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Noida Authority launched mobile app for registration of pets in the city

    Noida Authority yesterday launched a mobile app for registration of pets in the city. "Pet owners will have to mandatorily register their pets especially dogs and cats annually. Noida Pet Registration app can be used for registration and fee payment," said Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

