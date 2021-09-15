Wednesday, September 15, 2021
     
Breaking News, September 15 | LIVE Updates

New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2021 8:37 IST
Breaking News, September 15 | LIVE Updates.

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.

 

 

 

Live updates :Breaking News September 15

  • Sep 15, 2021 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Karnataka: A man and a woman travelling on a bike died on the spot after they were hit by a speeding car

    Karnataka: A man and a woman travelling on a bike died on the spot after they were hit by a speeding car on the Electronics City flyover and fell off the flyover last night. A case has been registered, informs Bengaluru Traffic Police.

  • Sep 15, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Hyderabad Police announced reward of Rs 10 lakhs for information leading to arrest of man who allegedly raped, murdered minor girl

    Telangana: Hyderabad City Police has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for information leading to the arrest of Pallakonda Raju (30) who allegedly raped and murdered a 6-year-old girl in Saidabad area of the city.

  • Sep 15, 2021 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    21 active cases of dengue reported in Ghaziabad

    In Ghaziabad, there are 21 active cases of dengue, out of which one patient is admitted to the district hospital and the rest are in private hospitals. On an average, 5 cases are detected daily. No patient is in serious condition: Ghaziabad CMO Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar.

  • Sep 15, 2021 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    97 cases of dengue have been reported in Prayagraj

    97 cases of dengue have been reported in Prayagraj, out of which 9 patients are admitted to hospitals. No death has been reported due to dengue this year so far. The cases are likely to increase in the city. Our preventive efforts are focused there:CMO Nanak Saran. 

     

  • Sep 15, 2021 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Military plane strikes at 2 cars on syrian-Iraqi border

    Military plane strikes at 2 cars on syrian-Iraqi border. A military aircraft, presumably of the US Air Force, struck on Wednesday night at two cars on the Syrian-Iraqi border, a source in the Iraqi militia, the Popular Mobilization Forces, told Sputnik.

  • Sep 15, 2021 6:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

    5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island. An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Wednesday morning, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).

  • Sep 15, 2021 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab: Amritsar Commissionerate Police launched an all-women 'Shakti Team' to curb eve-teasing

    Punjab: Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday launched an all-women 'Shakti Team' to curb eve-teasing."Members of the team will be placed as decoys in plain clothes at places from where a significant number of incidents of eve-teasing is reported," said CP Vikramjeet Duggal.

