Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News September 1 | LIVE Updates
Live now

Breaking News September 1 | LIVE Updates

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV on a single platform to ensure you don't miss the biggest happenings in India and the world.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2021 7:19 IST
breaking news, taliban, kabul evacuation ends, us withdrawal, us forces, us embassy, covid cases, de
Image Source : INDIA TV.

Breaking News September 1 | | LIVE Updates.

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.

 

 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News | September 1

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 01, 2021 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rain witnessed in several parts of National Capital

    Rain witnessed in several parts of the National Capital. Visuals from ITO.

     

  • Sep 01, 2021 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tamil Nadu: Ramanathapuram district administration launched vaccination drive for fishermen

    Tamil Nadu: Ramanathapuram district administration launched a vaccination drive for fishermen on August 31 at Fisheries Branch office in Rameswaram

  • Sep 01, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Torrential rains caused extensive waterlogging in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on Aug 31

    Torrential rains caused extensive waterlogging in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on August 31. Several areas of the district, houses, and roads submerged in the aftermath. 

     

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News