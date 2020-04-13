Image Source : AP Puducherry extends lockdown till April 30

Puducherry Cabinet has approved lockdown extension in Puducherry till 30th April, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy announced on Monday. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu had announced extension of lockdown. Odisha was the first state to extend lockdown followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana.

Meanwhile, at least 905 coronavirus cases and 51 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India, according to the figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm on Monday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country surged to 9,352 while the death toll stood at 324. The overall figure includes 8,048 active cases, 980 cured/discharged/migrated apart from the fatalities. Maharashtra continued to be on the top with 1,985 cases of the coronavirus and 149 deaths. Delhi stood second with 1154 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, the official figures read.

On the last day of nation-wide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am tomorrow, the last day of the 21-day lockdown announced by him to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The PM's address comes amid demands by various states to extend the lockdown, which will flatten the curve further.

