PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore seed fund for startups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Rs 1,000 crore seed fund for startups.
What is seed funding?
Seed funding is the money that a business venture, enterprise, or startup raise. It is also called the first official equity funding stage. It is the first official funding for a new business that helps it to set up and start its operations.
In other words, seed funding is a very early investment to support the business till the time it starts generating its own cash flow, or until it is ready for further investments.