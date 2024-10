The federal judge presiding over the criminal case of a man charged with trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump declined to recuse herself, saying a defence request that she do so was without merit. Lawyers for Ryan Wesley Routh had urged US District Judge Aileen Cannon to step aside, saying her handling of Trump's classified documents prosecution created at least the appearance of bias in favour of the former president and current Republican nominee. They cited the fact that she was appointed to the bench by Trump and has been repeatedly praised by him for her rulings in the documents case, including her dismissal in July of the prosecution — a decision now being appealed by special counsel Jack Smith.