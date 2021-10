Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan, called by Italy, chair of Group of 20 (G20) major economies. Today, the world's richest economies will discuss the humanitarian crisis and terror risks emanating from Afghanistan.

India has already shared its position that it stands with Afghans and is ready to continue its assistance programme. India has indicated in the also past that it wants unimpeded, unrestricted access.

New Delhi also called for the impartial distribution of assistance to all sections of society. Being one of the biggest donors, India has spent 3 billion dollars to rebuild the war-torn country. There are small and big India-built community and developmental projects in all provinces of Afghanistan.