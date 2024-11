Delhi: An uncontrolled DTC bus hit a person and a police constable of PS Civil Lines and rammed into the divider near Monastery Market, Ring Road. Unfortunately, both the victims have died. Both were declared brought dead. The driver of the DTC bus Vinod Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur (57) is in police custody. The bus was in a Breakdown state and there was no passenger in the bus except one DO of DTC. Legal action is being taken, said Delhi Police.