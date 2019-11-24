Earthquake: 6.3 quake jolts Alaska region | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 24, 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his Mann Ki Baat programme, today.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale occurred at 06:24 am in Alaska region, today.
Airports Authority of India organised a “Mega Wall Painting” activity as part of Swachhta Abhiyan. Artists painted wall panels at Chennai Airport. Airport Director says,'The theme is environment & swachhta. Schools & colleges are participating."
Thousands of people marched in Paris on Saturday calling for an end of femicide and other form of gender-based violence in the country and demanding the government to take strong action to prevent the same.
Air Quality Index (AQI) at 253 ('poor' category) around India Gate.
A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond in the Tollygunje area here, a Kolkata Police officer said on Saturday.
People told police that she was seen walking around the pond at Ranikuthi and she jumped into it around 8 pm on Friday.
In a drive to check crime in the district, police here detained four shopkeepers for selling second-hand mobile handsets with pre-activated SIM cards.
Around 900 mobile phones and pre-activated SIM cards for which the shopkeepers could not give any explanation were seized during the drive, police said.
Twelve men were arrested for allegedly gambling in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area and Rs 1,76,600 were recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Vinod Grover, Rahul Gupta, Kali Pad Biswas, Bisamber, Mohammad Ameen, Shah Mohammed, Durgesh, Dayanand, Naresh Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Deepak Kumar, they said.
Two men were arrested for allegedly carrying 900-gram heroin valued at Rs six crore in grey market from Dwarka's Vipin Garden area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Rohit Jundal (31) and Sarjeet Singh (32), residents of Barnala and Sangrur districts in Punjab respectively, they said.
A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor.
Meanwhile, a government statement claimed that the man had fallen into an open drain and Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain ordered an inquiry into the incident.
