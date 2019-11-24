Earthquake: 6.3 quake jolts Alaska region | Live Updates

Twelve men were arrested for allegedly gambling in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area and Rs 1,76,600 were recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Vinod Grover, Rahul Gupta, Kali Pad Biswas, Bisamber, Mohammad Ameen, Shah Mohammed, Durgesh, Dayanand, Naresh Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Deepak Kumar, they said.