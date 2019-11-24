Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Earthquake: 6.3 quake jolts Alaska region | Live Updates
Live now

Earthquake: 6.3 quake jolts Alaska region | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 24, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2019 8:14 IST
Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi, two contractors
Image Source : INDIA TV

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi, two contractors arrested | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 24, 2019.

 

Live updates : Breaking News November 24

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 24, 2019 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his Mann Ki Baat programme, today. 

  • Nov 24, 2019 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    6.3 magnitude quake jolts Alaska

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale occurred at 06:24 am in Alaska region, today.

     

  • Nov 24, 2019 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    AAI organises 'Mega Wall Painting' activity in Tamil Nadu

    Airports Authority of India organised a “Mega Wall Painting” activity as part of Swachhta Abhiyan. Artists painted wall panels at Chennai Airport. Airport Director says,'The theme is environment & swachhta. Schools & colleges are participating."

  • Nov 24, 2019 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Thousands march against gender violence in Paris

    Thousands of people marched in Paris on Saturday calling for an end of femicide and other form of gender-based violence in the country and demanding the government to take strong action to prevent the same.

     

  • Nov 24, 2019 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi

    Air Quality Index (AQI) at 253 ('poor' category) around India Gate.

  • Nov 24, 2019 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    16-year-old commits suicide in Kolkata

    A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond in the Tollygunje area here, a Kolkata Police officer said on Saturday.
    People told police that she was seen walking around the pond at Ranikuthi and she jumped into it around 8 pm on Friday.

  • Nov 24, 2019 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Four detained for selling mobile phones with pre-activated SIM cards

    In a drive to check crime in the district, police here detained four shopkeepers for selling second-hand mobile handsets with pre-activated SIM cards.
    Around 900 mobile phones and pre-activated SIM cards for which the shopkeepers could not give any explanation were seized during the drive, police said.

  • Nov 24, 2019 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    12 arrested for gambling

    Twelve men were arrested for allegedly gambling in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area and Rs 1,76,600 were recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday.

    The accused have been identified as Praveen Kumar, Vinod Grover, Rahul Gupta, Kali Pad Biswas, Bisamber, Mohammad Ameen, Shah Mohammed, Durgesh, Dayanand, Naresh Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Deepak Kumar, they said.

  • Nov 24, 2019 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Two nabbed with 900 gm heroin from Dwarka

    Two men were arrested for allegedly carrying 900-gram heroin valued at Rs six crore in grey market from Dwarka's Vipin Garden area, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Rohit Jundal (31) and Sarjeet Singh (32), residents of Barnala and Sangrur districts in Punjab respectively, they said.

  • Nov 24, 2019 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi, two contractors arrested

    A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor.

    Meanwhile, a government statement claimed that the man had fallen into an open drain and Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story1 killed, 3 injured in accident on Howrah bridge Next StoryWoman bank employee ends life by jumping into Nagpur lake  