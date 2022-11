Indian-American Punit Renjen on Friday announced that he would retire as Deloitte Global CEO on December 31 and would be replaced by Joe Ucuzoglu. "It has truly been an honour and privilege to lead Deloitte over the past several years," said Renjen.

As Deloitte Global CEO since 2015, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from USD35 billion to more than USD59 billion in just seven years.