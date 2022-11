An officer with the Kerala Police, A.J. Babu, is absconding after being charged by the SC/ST Commission for abusing a Scheduled Tribe girl who was a victim of sexual assault. The 17-year-old girl from Wayanad district was lodged at a children's home. During her counselling in July, she had narrated the ordeal she faced at the hands of Babu, who is an additional sub-inspector in Wayanad. According to the girl, she was taken to Ooty by the police as part of the investigation into her sexual abuse where Babu allegedly physically abused her and also used sexual expletives against her.