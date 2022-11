India saved USD 4.2 billion in fuel costs through solar generation in the first half of 2022 and 19.4 million tonnes of coal that would have further stressed an already strained domestic supply, according to a new report released on Thursday. The report by energy think tank Ember, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis also analysed the growth of solar power over the last decade and found that five of the top 10 economies with solar capacity are now within Asia, including China, Japan, India, South Korea and Vietnam.