Breaking News Live: Top Headlines This Hour

Sunday, November 01, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2020 10:15 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 46 million, including 1,200,193 fatalities. As many as 33,483,516 patients are reported to have recovered.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

 

  • Nov 01, 2020 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' due to 'unusually high' farm fires

    The national capital's air quality remained “very poor” on Sunday with an “unusually high” number of farm fires negating the effect of better ventilation, according to a government forecasting agency. However, the situation is likely to get better by Monday.

    The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 366 at 8:30 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 367 on Saturday, 374 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, and 353 on Monday.

    An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

  • Nov 01, 2020 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jharkhand reports 474 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,01,761 as 474 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.
    The death toll rose to 884 after a patient from Dhanbad succumbed to the disease, he said.

    Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 139, followed by Bokaro at 73 and East Singhbhum at 61. Jharkhand now has 5,302 active coronavirus cases, while 95,575 people have been cured of the disease so far.

  • Nov 01, 2020 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    12 kg of cannabis seized in Kolkata

    Over 12 kg of cannabis was seized from a car at Regent Park area in the southern part of Kolkata on Saturday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, policemen intercepted a car on Brickfield Road and recovered 12.5 kg of cannabis hidden below the seats. While one of the occupants of the car was arrested, his companion managed to flee, police said.

  • Nov 01, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to boost immunity in 6 days

  • Nov 01, 2020 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category in Wazirpur area

