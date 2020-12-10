Breaking News December 9 | Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, December 10, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2020 8:55 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 69.2 million, including 1,575,612 fatalities. As many as  47,982,019 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Dec 10, 2020 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jammu and Kashmir: Drone movement noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector

    Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it: Border Security Force (BSF)

  • Dec 10, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jharkhand: 35-year-old woman allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Dumka

  • Dec 10, 2020 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed, six injured in road accident in Takkellapadu

     Three persons dead, six injured after a car hit a lorry near Takkellapadu village in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh

