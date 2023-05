Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Javadekar said that the party workers will reach out to millions of households across the nation to present the report card of the work done by the Centre, on the nine years of the Narendra Modi government on May 30. "Our government is not just responsible but also answerable to the people of India. Therefore the government presents its report card to the people every year. This is the ninth year of our government which is in power with a full majority. It's a landmark year for us. PM Modi has provided stability, security, peace and prosperity," he told news agency ANI.