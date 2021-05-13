Breaking News, Latest Updates May 13

Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2021 8:33 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 161 million, including more than 3,345,018 fatalities. More than 138,863,518 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News May 13

  • May 13, 2021 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    2 killed, 1 hurt as truck hits two-wheeler in UP's Kaushambi

    Two people, including a minor, were killed and another person was injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a truck in the Manjhanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

    The incident took place near Devra village on Wednesday when the two-wheeler on which Chhotu (15), Abhishek (20) and Ramesh were travelling was hit by the truck, they added.

    While Chhotu and Abhishek were killed on the spot, Ramesh was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.
    The truck overturned after hitting the two-wheeler and was seized by the police. The driver of the truck is absconding.

  • May 13, 2021 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Noida: 3 persons arrested in Sector 49, for illegally transporting ganja

  • May 13, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Dead bodies found buried in sand near river Ganga in UP's Unnao

  • May 13, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi receives brief spell of light rain

