Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 9

Tuesday, March 09, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2021 9:40 IST
  • Mar 09, 2021 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Over 22 crores samples tested for COVID-19 so far

    Over 7.4 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 yesterday, taking the number of total samples tested so far to over 22 crores, said ICMR. 

  • Mar 09, 2021 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi Deputy CM to present Delhi's first e-Budget in Assembly

    Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, giving final touches to Delhi's first e-Budget which he will present in the Assembly later today.

  • Mar 09, 2021 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India reports 15,388 new COVID-19 cases

    India reported 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, 16, 596 recoveries, and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours

    • Total cases: 1,12,44,786
    • Total recoveries: 1,08,99,394
    • Active cases: 1,87,462
    • Death toll: 1,57,930
  • Mar 09, 2021 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Lockdown imposed in 16 COVID hotspot areas of Thane

    Thane Municipal Corporation imposes lockdown in COVID hotspot areas, from today till March 31. So far, 16 areas have been identified as hotspots in Thane. The activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by the Maharashtra government.

  • Mar 09, 2021 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Kolkata: 9 died in fire at 13th floor of multi-storeyed building at Strand Road

    Nine persons, including four firefighters, a railway official, an RPF constable and an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata police died in a fire that broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building at Strand Road in Kolkata.

  • Mar 09, 2021 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to inaugrate ‘Maitri Setu’ built over Feni river, between India, Bangladesh today

    PM Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ built over the Feni river, between India and Bangladesh today via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

