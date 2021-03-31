Breaking News March 31 | LIVE

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2021 7:37 IST
  • Mar 31, 2021 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    WATCH | Devotees played 'Kapda Fad' Holi at Dauji Temple in Baldeo area of Mathura district

  • Mar 31, 2021 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Aurangabad administration cancels lockdown even as COVID cases surge across state

    Lockdown which was to be imposed from March 31 in Aurangabad, has now been cancelled. We had submitted a proposal regarding lockdown to the government.  Revised guidelines will be presented soon, said Sunil Chavan, District Collector, Aurangabad.

  • Mar 31, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation: Rajesh Tope

  • Mar 31, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Navi Mumbai: Man allegedly thrashes, sexually assaults & threatens his 2 minor daughters, arrested

  • Mar 31, 2021 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Schools in Ladakh reopened for Class 6 onwards

