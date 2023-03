The team of "RRR" and Hindi film star Deepika Padukone led the Indian contingent at the red carpet of the 95th Oscars where India is vying for three trophies. This year, India-made productions have earned three nominations at the Academy Awards -- "Naatu Naatu" has been shortlisted for Original Song, "All That Breathes" is in the running for Documentary Feature and "The Elephant Whisperers" for Documentary Short. "RRR" director SS Rajamouli represented the country at the global stage wearing a traditional dhoti with a mauve-coloured silk kurta.