Stone pelting took place at Akbar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Sunday (March 11) during an anti-encroachment drive by the police and administration who faced an alleged attack by the residents of the area, the officials said. The alleged incident occurred in the evening when a team of the Lucknow Development Authority and the administration, accompanied by the police, was demolishing illegal structures in the locality along the Faizabad Road.