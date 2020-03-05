Haryana Assembly passes Bill to bifurcate SC quota | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 05, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Medical store owners and people in the city say that the price of masks has increased and hand sanitisers have disappeared from the markets as there has been a rise in their demand in the light of coronavirus.
Fire continues to rage at a godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.
Kalaburagi Police has issued a second notice to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan (on his '15 crore hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain' remark), directing him to appear before the Investigation Office on 8th March and give his statement.
