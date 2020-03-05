Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
  Haryana Assembly passes Bill to bifurcate SC quota | Live Updates
Haryana Assembly passes Bill to bifurcate SC quota | Live Updates

March 05, 2020 7:08 IST
  • Mar 05, 2020 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Medical store owners and people in city say that price of masks has increased

    Medical store owners and people in the city say that the price of masks has increased and hand sanitisers have disappeared from the markets as there has been a rise in their demand in the light of coronavirus.

  • Mar 05, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Fire continues to rage at godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai

    Fire continues to rage at a godown in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.

  • Mar 05, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Kalaburgi Police issues second notice to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

    Kalaburagi Police has issued a second notice to AIMIM leader Waris Pathan (on his '15 crore hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain' remark), directing him to appear before the Investigation Office on 8th March and give his statement.

