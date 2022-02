Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on Wednesday said the lockdown has impeded the basic learning of students and schools in West Bengal should reopen as soon as possible in view of the present COVID situation. He also underscored the need to curtail the curriculum once the classes resume at the junior level and help children make up for the lost time. The economist, who heads the Global Advisory Committee formed by the West Bengal government to combat the COVID situation, was taking part in a programme in which the Annual Status Report of Education (ASER) of December 2021 was launched. The survey for it was carried out among 11,189 students in 17 districts of Bengal by Pratham Education Foundation and Liver Foundation, which jointly hosted the launch of the report launch.