US President Joe Biden in his address to the UN General Assembly session on Wednesday will urge the international community to rebuke Russia's "unjust" war in Ukraine and stand against it, his top national security advisor has said. During a press conference at the White House on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will put forward his vision for US foreign policy and stress on principled leadership in the world. Biden will make new announcements about the US' investments to address global food insecurity and lay out in detail how the country "restored its global leadership by delivering on its promises… on global health, climate and emerging technologies among others", he said.