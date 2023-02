Two friends staying at an OYO hotel in Bilaspur were allegedly thrashed by the staff for demanding a refund, police said. According to the complaint lodged by Sandeep Kumar and Vikas, the incident took place on February 11 at 'Happy Stay OYO Hotel' on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The duo checked-in at 9 pm and there was a power cut at around 11.30 pm. When the electricity did not get restored till 1 am, Kumar approached the hotel staff who told him that there will be no power till the morning, the complaint said. "So, we demanded that our money be returned following which, an argument ensued and the staff thrashed us and locked us in our room," Kumar said in the complaint.