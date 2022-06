Twenty lodgment centres that can accommodate 8,000 people have been set up in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a senior official said. While briefing Additional Chief Secretary (Home) R K Goyal, who was inspecting the facilities for the pilgrimage at Lakhanpur, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rahul Pandey said the lodgements will have langar (community kitchen) facility and are ready to accommodate the yatris.