NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the BJP was harbouring a misconception that its political rivals will "surrender" when faced with probe agencies, but there was no need to fear such tactics. The former Union minister was replying to a question, during a public interview here, about alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate by the BJP government. "What they are doing is not right. They think political opponents will surrender. Remember, I had got the ED's notice. I decided to go to the ED's office the next morning, and their officials came to my place and requested me not to go there," Pawar said. "If we are strong and truthful, then there is no need to be afraid of repression. We need to stand up to them," he said.