Four people, including a policeman, were killed and six injured after landslides struck near the under-construction Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said. An operation to find and rescue survivors trapped under the debris has concluded, they said. Labourers were working on the construction of a link road near the Ratle power project site and a JCB machine was digging when a big boulder rolled down, trapping the workers, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Devansh Yadav said. As an operation team comprising six people rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris, another landslide hit the area, burying more people, the officials said.