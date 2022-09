Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said after the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) was released, efforts are being made to defame the state. He said it would be appropriate to compare the figures of 2019 and 2021 as there was a lockdown in 2020. Gehlot said despite the policy of compulsory registration of FIRs in Rajasthan, the number of incidents of crime registered in 2021 was about 5 per cent less than that of 2019, while 17 states and Union territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, registered more crimes. In a statement, he said Gujarat registered an increase of about 69 per cent in incidents of crime, Haryana recorded a 24-per cent hike and Madhya Pradesh a 20-per cent increase.