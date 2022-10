Brazil's Lula da Silva has emerged as the country's new president after he defeated incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro in fierce voting which was a tight race between the two politicians, CNN reported.

Widely known as "Lula", the politician gained 50.83 per cent of the votes, with over 98 per cent of the votes counted in a fiercely contested run-off election on Sunday whereas his opponent Bolsonaro managed to get 49.17 per cent votes.