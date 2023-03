A 32-year-old Chicago police officer died after he was wounded in a shootout with a man who was reportedly chasing a woman with a gun, authorities said Thursday. The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said. He was identified Thursday morning as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. An autopsy Thursday classified his death as a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. Brown said during a Wednesday news conference that the officer and the suspect exchanged shots “at close range" and the officer had wounded the suspect in the head. The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old with one prior violation, was in critical condition Wednesday night. The officer had five years on the job, Brown said. “He had a bright future ahead of him," the superintendent said. The Chicago Police Department released a photo of Vasquez-Lasso on Thursday along with a statement saying that “he died while protecting Chicago and its people."