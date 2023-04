The competition between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is intensifying as the former president is scheduling a return trip to Iowa on the same day that the Florida governor was already going to be in the state that will kick off the Republican contest for the White House. A Trump campaign official on Saturday said the former president plans to be in Iowa on May 13 to headline an organising rally at a sprawling park in downtown Des Moines. That's when DeSantis was already slated to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra's annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa and speak at a party fundraiser later that evening in Cedar Rapids. The Trump campaign official, who requested anonymity to discuss the trip before it was announced, said the Des Moines organising rally has been in the planning stage for weeks and is aimed at identifying caucus supporters and volunteers.