Six more deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 7.8 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. In its latest bulletin, the department said at least 666 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, adding that the data pertained only up to 12:59 PM on June 24, due to "technical issues with the ICMR portal". The number of tests conducted for that period the previous day stood at 8,544, it said. Delhi on June 20 had reported 1,060 Covid cases and six deaths, the highest in around four months, while the positivity rate had stood at 10.09 per cent. Delhi on Friday had recorded 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. The infection tally has risen to 19,29,507 while the death toll has mounted to 26,249.