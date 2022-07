Senior journalist and political analyst Ayaz Amir was assaulted by unidentified men in Lahore on Friday night, a day after he termed Pakistan's Army generals "property dealers". Amir (73) was returning home after his TV programme on Dunya News was intercepted by unidentified men. He claimed that he was dragged out of the car and thrashed. With bruises on his face, Amir alleged that the masked men not only "hit him and tore his clothes, they also took away his cellphone and wallet. They left when people started gathering on the busy road". On Thursday, during a speech at a seminar in Islamabad on the 'Regime Change and its Fallout on Pakistan', Amir targeted the powerful military establishment for its role in Pakistan's politics. The seminar was also attended by former prime minister Imran Khan.