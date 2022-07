The US Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a case that could dramatically change the way elections for Congress and the presidency are conducted by handing more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from reviewing challenges to the procedures and results. The justices will consider whether state courts, when finding violations of their state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts. The case probably will be argued in the fall. "This case could profoundly alter the balance of power in states and prevent state courts and agencies from providing protections for people's right to vote," said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine. "There's a wide range of ways the court could rule on this. Taken to its extreme, it would be a radical reworking of our system of running elections."