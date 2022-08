A city jeweller has allegedly received an extortion call and voice messages through an international Whatsapp number by an unknown caller demanding Rs 10 lakh and threat to his life if money not paid, police said. An FIR has been registered at Sector 14 police station, they said. The complaint was filed by Ajay Gupta, who runs a Ashirwad Jewellers shop in Sector 14 market, police said.