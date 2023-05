Residents of a Northern California university town are frightened and on edge after three people were stabbed within a week- two fatally- with the most recent attempt when a homeless woman reported being knifed several times through her tent. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said he could not say whether officials are searching for one or multiple suspects. He also said he could not recall any incidents like these in his four decades on the Davis police force and neither could officers who go back longer. Two of the victims were homeless and the third was a college student, he said. "This is different and the attacks were particularly violent and brazen,"Pytel said at a Tuesday press conference, adding that in the most recent two attacks, the "suspect didn't seem to care there were several witnesses" who could identify him. Davis is a small city known for its laid-back vibe, bicycle-friendly infrastructure and the University of California, Davis. There are roughly 67,000 residents in the city in addition to more than 13,000 students who live on campus. The city is about 70 miles (112 kilometres) northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles (24 kilometres) west of Sacramento, California.