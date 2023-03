Delhi LG V K Saxena has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to direct the power department to place the DERC advisory on restriction of power subsidy before the council of ministers and take a decision within 15 days. The LG made the instruction on the basis of a DERC's statutory advisory to the Delhi government to consider "restricting" electricity subsidy to the "poor and needy consumers." However the advisory was put in abeyance. Reacting to the instruction, the government said the Delhi LG has once again violated the Constitution and Supreme Court directives by "illegally" extending his remit. The report which forms the base of LG's directive was prepared by Kumar while looking into the complaint of power discoms' unpaid dues to generation companies and was submitted to the LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in December 2022, officials said. The chief secretary in his report said that the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had advised the Delhi government in October 2020 to extend the power subsidy to only consumers with a sanctioned load of either up to 3KW or up to 5KW, as it will cover almost 95 per cent of the total domestic consumers and save the government up to Rs 316 crore. The DERC had suggested that the consumers having fixed load above 5KW were not strictly "poor" and should not be extended the benefit of subsidy. When the advice was placed by the power department before the minister-concerned in November 2020, he directed to move it before the Cabinet the next year.